Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MBINN opened at $19.87 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

