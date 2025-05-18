Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of MBINN opened at $19.87 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
