Insider Buying: Orange Minerals NL (ASX:OMX) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Orange Minerals NL (ASX:OMX – Get Free Report) insider John Smyth bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,012.82).

John Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, John Smyth bought 1,500,000 shares of Orange Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$55,500.00 ($35,576.92).

On Wednesday, April 9th, John Smyth bought 152,086 shares of Orange Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,562.58 ($2,924.73).

Orange Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Orange Minerals

Orange Minerals NL operates as a gold and copper exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver and other base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Majestic Project and the Kurnalpi Project located within the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia; holds 70% interests in the Calarie project located within the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales; and holds 100% interest in Wisemans Creek project located within the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

