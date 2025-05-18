Future (LON:FUTR) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.87). 2,912,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.90).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.74) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,060 ($14.08).
Read Our Latest Report on FUTR
Future Stock Down 10.3%
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
