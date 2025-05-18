QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Acquires A$10,763.82 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Ferguson acquired 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$22.38 ($14.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,763.82 ($6,899.88).

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

