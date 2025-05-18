Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 204,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 155,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

