Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.36.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

