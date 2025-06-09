William Blair Begins Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of ALL opened at $208.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

