National Bankshares Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank set a C$23.50 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.04.

T opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$19.10 and a 12-month high of C$23.43.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

