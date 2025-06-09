Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4,881.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.