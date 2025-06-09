Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chagee in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Chagee Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHA opened at $32.58 on Friday. Chagee has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.53 million for the quarter.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

