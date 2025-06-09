FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £499.46 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £499.46 ($676.04).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FDM Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total value of £30,959.74 ($41,905.44).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 225 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($673.05).

FDM Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.86) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.39. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.50 ($6.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £230.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.