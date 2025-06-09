IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
IGMS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $22.50.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.