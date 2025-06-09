Quad/Graphics’ (QUAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.90 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 2.5%

QUAD opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Invst LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

