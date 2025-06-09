Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of DOX opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
