J. M. Smucker (SJM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

SJM opened at $110.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

