DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

DMC Global Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of BOOM opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

