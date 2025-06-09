Claire Binyon Buys 1,249 Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) insider Claire Binyon acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 994 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,415.06 ($16,804.36).

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

JPMorgan American stock opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,056.27. JPMorgan American has a twelve month low of GBX 827 ($11.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,198 ($16.22).

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan American

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

(Get Free Report)

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

