Claire Binyon Buys 1,249 Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) insider Claire Binyon acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 994 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,415.06 ($16,804.36).
JPMorgan American Stock Performance
JPMorgan American stock opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,056.27. JPMorgan American has a twelve month low of GBX 827 ($11.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,198 ($16.22).
JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.
About JPMorgan American
A local knows the best route
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.
Key points:
Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.
Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.
Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.
Why invest in this trust
The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.
