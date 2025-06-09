Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Price Target to $26.00

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KSCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knightscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knightscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a report on Friday, May 16th.

KSCP stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

