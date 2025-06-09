Wall Street Zen Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Sell

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of AVD opened at $4.95 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
