Wall Street Zen Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Sell

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $4.95 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

About American Vanguard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 287.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 290,246 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 117.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

