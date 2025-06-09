Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
