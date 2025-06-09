Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Price Performance

Advantest Company Profile

Shares of ATEYY opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.50. Advantest has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

