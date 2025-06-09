PetMed Express (PETS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PETS opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,132.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $29,233.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,490.05. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetMed Express stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of PetMed Express worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.