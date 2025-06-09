Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

