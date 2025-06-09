Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $223.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.81. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8,264.5% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

