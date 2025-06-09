Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £341,506.52 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 65,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £341,506.52 ($462,244.88).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Nishlan Samujh sold 12,900 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 519 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £66,951 ($90,621.28).

On Thursday, June 5th, Nishlan Samujh sold 42,000 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 519 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £217,980 ($295,046.02).

On Monday, June 2nd, Nishlan Samujh purchased 25,509 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £134,432.43 ($181,960.52).

On Monday, June 2nd, Nishlan Samujh sold 21,500 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13), for a total transaction of £113,305 ($153,363.56).

On Monday, June 2nd, Nishlan Samujh sold 59,302 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £313,707.58 ($424,617.73).

On Thursday, May 29th, Nishlan Samujh sold 20,030 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13), for a total transaction of £105,558.10 ($142,877.77).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Nishlan Samujh sold 14,000 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £71,820 ($97,211.69).

Investec Group Price Performance

INVP stock opened at GBX 531.50 ($7.19) on Monday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

About Investec Group

Investec Group ( LON:INVP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

