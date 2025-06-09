Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.