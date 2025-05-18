Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Endeavour Silver worth $40,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 408,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.26 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

