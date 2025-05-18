Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $273.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $252.10.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

