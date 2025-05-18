Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583,715 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

