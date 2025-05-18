Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,889,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

