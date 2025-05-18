Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

AET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a market cap of £117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.66.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

