Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $382,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $275.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.50.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

