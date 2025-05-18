Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 692372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $611.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

