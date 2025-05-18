Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 53,194 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.72% of Metallus worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Metallus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Metallus by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Metallus by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Metallus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Metallus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

