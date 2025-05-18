Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. ( NYSE:BWG Free Report ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.