Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
