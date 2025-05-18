Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 323,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 73,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.