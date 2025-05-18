Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,360 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $284.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.10. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

