The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 13.3% increase from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
