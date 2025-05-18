The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 13.3% increase from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,156 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $126,560.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,969,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,947,975.28. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 38,835 shares of company stock worth $382,799 in the last 90 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

