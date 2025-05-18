FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

