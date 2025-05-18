Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Silicom worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.93. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

