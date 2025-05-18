8,273 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,652,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.