Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.81% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 265,011 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.3%

AMN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

