Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

