TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Takes $4.01 Million Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. BigBear.ai comprises about 1.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned 0.36% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,219 shares of company stock worth $532,605. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

