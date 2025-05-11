Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $285.16 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 6.5% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $285,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 73,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $184.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

