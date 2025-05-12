BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Position Lessened by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 263,207 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund comprises approximately 0.8% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,269.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

In other BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,400.68. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

