Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of GF stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.