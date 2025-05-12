Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

O traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

