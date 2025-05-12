Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $248,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

