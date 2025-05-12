Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Up 12.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.90. 839,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,923,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Macerich

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Macerich by 845.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,222,000 after buying an additional 8,988,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,573,000 after buying an additional 574,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,012,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Up 12.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.