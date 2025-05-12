Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citizens Financial Group stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,608. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 436,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 162,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 813,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

